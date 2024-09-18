TechFoundHer launches groundbreaking innovation labs programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Women in tech organisation TechFoundHer has opened applications for its highly anticipated Innovation Labs, an eight week programme designed to equip women entrepreneurs with the tools and skills needed to innovate with technology.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward-thinking initiative will empower women who have identified big problems they want to solve, applicants aren’t required to have a tech background or experience as the programme will teach them how to leverage emerging technologies such as AI, low-code/no-code tools, to overcome business challenges, optimise workflows, and accelerate product development.

“The Innovation Labs programme isn’t just for people who have tech industry experience, it will support all women regardless of their tech knowledge. We’re busting the myths surrounding the idea that you need to be able to code to start a company that creates a tech driven product or service” explained Mairin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded through the Shared Island initiative, a collaboration supported by InterTradeIreland, Invest Northern Ireland, and Enterprise Ireland, the programme is set to begin in mid-October and aims to create a supportive environment for 35 women entrepreneurs from both Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Anna-Marie Turley, Alison Currie, Mairin Murray and Elaine Patterson

The TechFoundHer Innovation Labs are part of a larger mission to address the gender gap in the tech industry by empowering women who may not come from a coding background.

The programme is open to women founders who have already created a prototype or concept for a tech-driven product but may lack the technical expertise or roadmap to bring their ideas to market.

Over the course of eight weeks, participants will be introduced to AI-driven tools, innovative frameworks, and hands-on learning, providing them with the confidence to lead tech product development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women participating will benefit from a series of hands-on workshops in Dublin and Belfast, complemented by a schedule of online tool demonstrations, webinars, and mentoring sessions with industry experts.

In addition to hands-on practical learning which requires only four-five hours per week commitment, the programme fosters a network of like-minded women founders who can share experiences and support each other throughout the process.

The Innovation Labs builds upon the success of previous TechFoundHer Boot Camps held in 2023 and 2024. These one-day events provided an introduction to tech-driven business strategies and offered insight into how women founders can leverage technology for success.

However, the Innovation Labs go one step further, offering a more comprehensive, deep-dive experience into specific tech topics, with an emphasis on learning by doing. The programme will have a focus on practical takeaways showing entrepreneurs how they can use tools to make progress fast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mairin Murray, founder of TechFoundHer, explained the importance of such initiatives in today's entrepreneurial landscape.

"Many women want to have an impact and solve big global problems and they want to use tech to achieve this. But if you're not a techie or coder - where do you start? The Innovation Labs programme maps out the steps” she said.

“The Innovation Labs aim to bridge the know-how gap by building the skills and confidence needed to lead tech product development no matter what your background.

“The programme's approach ensures that participants are not only introduced to tools and templates but also given the opportunity to put what they learn into practice immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From prototyping tools to AI-driven insights, the Innovation Labs are designed to turn ideas into actionable solutions that can be implemented into participants' businesses straight away.”

In line with the Shared Island initiative the TechFoundHer Innovation Labs programme will promote cross-border innovation and collaboration, with a particular focus on helping female entrepreneurs in Ireland and Northern Ireland build the necessary tech skills to drive business success.

Mairin added: “With only 20% of computer science graduates being female, programmes like this are critical to addressing the gender imbalance in tech-driven industries.

“The Shared Island initiative has recognised that many women founders face barriers due to a lack of technical skills. As a result the TechFoundHer Innovation Labs were developed with this in mind, providing tools and resources that allow non-technical founders to lead product development without relying on a technical co-founder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for the Innovation Labs, also supported by KPMG, are now open and will close on Friday 4th October. The programme is open to women founders who have identified a tech-driven solution to grow their business and have at least a prototype or wireframe of their product.

Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to participate in the programme and a willingness to attend in-person labs in Dublin and Belfast.

The programme is limited to 35 participants, with places split between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Applicants will be selected based on their business concept, potential for growth, and readiness to integrate technology into their operations.

Women entrepreneurs interested in joining the programme are encouraged to submit an expression of interest as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will kick off in October followed by a series of events and labs running until December 2024.

For more information and to submit an expression of interest go to techfoundher.com/innovation-labs