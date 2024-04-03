Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members voted in favour of alterations to the Terex factory, on Frosses Road, at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, March 27.

Plans include “extension of an existing industrial building for the assembly of material handling equipment, including installation of new replacement paint line system and associated extension of the service yard, canteen and new car park, comprising 60 spaces and associated works”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council officer said the extension would provide “new areas for assembly, blasting and painting of the heavy machinery manufactured”.

Plans for an extension to Terex in Ballymoney have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Council. Credit Terex

The officer added: “The site is located within the open countryside, outside the settlement development limit of Ballymoney.

“The site, formerly operating as JMF Engineering, has planning history extending back to the mid 1990’s, and the large workshop was approved in 2007, so the use of heavy manufacturing is long-established on the site. The extension is mainly to the front of the site, to the Frosses Road side.

“This is considered acceptable given the backdrop of large, existing buildings and the offer of betterment by the instatement of hedge-planting along the Northern critical boundary. It has been demonstrated, through various consultations, that the proposal will not harm the amenities of nearby residents, and noise will be limited by an acoustic barrier around the car park.