Global manufacturer Terex has launches its ‘Rest Your Mind’ initiative, which will see the company offering free benches to community groups across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area throughout 2024.

More than ‘just’ a bench, this unique project aims to foster community connections and promote mental well-being by providing a space for reflection and open conversations about mental health.

Jonathan Hanna, General Manager of Terex Ballymoney and Campsie sites explains the inspiration behind the project: “I am a big believer in the idea that a problem shared is a problem halved. It is crucial to encourage people to talk about and share their issues and worries before they can escalate into something more serious, such as suicide or affecting overall health.

"We believe that a physical space, represented by these benches, can serve as a symbolic reminder for individuals to take a moment for themselves, share their thoughts, and foster a sense of community support.”

(L-R) Terex team members: Mark McKay, Senior Production Manager, Rosie Wildwood, MEGA Degree Apprentice, David Nicholl Senior Manufacturing Engineer, and Kieran Barratt, Maintenance Supervisor. Credit Terex

As part of this initiative, Terex Ballymoney and Terex Campsie (Derry/Londonderry) manufacturing sites are offering free benches to local community groups, including clubs, societies, schools, nursing homes, and other organisations.

The highlight of these benches is the laser-cut inscription ‘Rest Your Mind’, a reminder of the initiative’s core mission to support mental health and well-being within the community.