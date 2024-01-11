Terex Ballymoney's “Rest Your Mind” bench initiative aims to tackle mental health issues
More than ‘just’ a bench, this unique project aims to foster community connections and promote mental well-being by providing a space for reflection and open conversations about mental health.
Jonathan Hanna, General Manager of Terex Ballymoney and Campsie sites explains the inspiration behind the project: “I am a big believer in the idea that a problem shared is a problem halved. It is crucial to encourage people to talk about and share their issues and worries before they can escalate into something more serious, such as suicide or affecting overall health.
"We believe that a physical space, represented by these benches, can serve as a symbolic reminder for individuals to take a moment for themselves, share their thoughts, and foster a sense of community support.”
As part of this initiative, Terex Ballymoney and Terex Campsie (Derry/Londonderry) manufacturing sites are offering free benches to local community groups, including clubs, societies, schools, nursing homes, and other organisations.
The highlight of these benches is the laser-cut inscription ‘Rest Your Mind’, a reminder of the initiative’s core mission to support mental health and well-being within the community.
Interested groups are invited to visit www.terex.com/restyourmind and explain in 50 words why they believe they need a bench for their organisation. Beginning this month and for each month throughout 2024, Terex will carefully select 2-3 of the most compelling reasons and deliver a specially crafted bench to the chosen organisations.