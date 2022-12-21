Tesco colleagues across Northern Ireland have once again swapped the aisles for the old B&Q Warehouse on Boucher Road to gift toys to families in need this Christmas.

Cool FM and Downtown Radio, in partnership with Harry Corry, are running its annual Mission Christmas Cash For Kids campaign. With the support of Tesco staff and other volunteers, they hope to deliver toys to as many children as possible in Northern Ireland this Christmas.

So far this year approximately 4,000 toys have been donated which would make the total number donated since Tesco began this toy drive five years ago around 15,000.

Tesco colleagues in Northern Ireland have been donating toys in-store by placing donation trollies in staff rooms for several weeks now and will continue to do this in the lead-up to Christmas.

Tesco NI helping children this Christmas

Derek Loughlin, Tesco Ballymoney Store Manager, organises the toy appeal for Tesco Northern Ireland stores and this year marks his fifth in charge.

“Demand was extremely high this year due to families experiencing setbacks from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and after supporting this amazing project for five years now, I am delighted to say our contribution levels this year have already been our best yet.

“I can’t praise the Tesco Northern Ireland team enough, everyone from distribution, transport, Express stores, Tesco Extras, and the Tesco Supermarkets should be extremely proud of the work they have done this year and every year previously.

“We are very grateful to have the opportunity to provide these donations to children on Christmas day and we will continue to do this every year for as long as possible.”

It has been an extremely difficult year with many families facing rising energy costs and a pre-Christmas cost-of-living challenge.

To donate or learn more about Mission Christmas Cash For Kids visit www.planetradio.co.uk/cool-fm/cashforkids where can also give gifts online, donate cash online, text or register your support and fundraise.

