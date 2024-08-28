Tesco opens first Express store in Belfast in three years
The York St Tesco Express is the first one to open its doors in the city in three years and is part of a new wave of investment to improve existing stores and open new units where they are most needed.
“With classes starting soon, the new Tesco Express will be a great and handy option to grab lunch or essentials on your way home,” commented Tesco Area Manager Alexis McIlveen.
“This area of the city is going through major redevelopment and the store has been opened not only to cater for passersby in this busy part of town, but also the significant number of students and residents in the immediate area.”
Customers will find a Costa coffee machine and a bakery for a quick snack. They will also be able to enjoy ready meals and Tesco’s new premium sandwich meal deal, a great value option with new lines from local suppliers. For those who prefer to cook from scratch there is a wide range of fresh produce.
The new Tesco Express also offers a great range of household and health and beauty products, so customers won’t have to go far to get everything they need.
Lead store manager James McGivern and the team are looking forward to serving the local community: “We are so happy to open and share this amazing new site, as considerable thought, planning and effort has gone into making it something really special. The whole team are super motivated and I’m excited to give our customers the best possible experience,” James commented.
The new store is located at 81 York Street, Belfast and is open Monday-Sunday, from 07:00-22:00.
