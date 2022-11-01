Mid and East Antrim Council hosted the gathering at Magheramorne Estate for tourism and hospitality professionals from Whitehead, Islandmagee, Glenarm and Carnlough to showcase a range of newly developed experiences.

The event also highlighted the impact of DAERA’s Pilot Rural Tourism Collaborative Experiences Programme and Tourism NI’s COVID Recovery Market Led Product Development Programme, both delivered in partnership with council.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger MBE, said: “We have made hugely encouraging progress in ‘building back’ in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the next few years will be crucial to further develop and strengthen Mid and East Antrim’s visitor and tourism offering.

Sharon Scott, Place Solutions; David Roberts, Tourism NI; the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger MBE; Jason Powell, Mid and East Antrim Council and Derick Jenkins, DAERA, at Magheramorne Estate for the tourism event.

“Based on the exceptional calibre of our local accommodation, hospitality and experience providers, I think we have every reason to be confident that the best is yet to come.”

Among the newly developed products showcased was The Arkle Whiskey Bar experiences, the Dalriada Legends storytellers, Whitehead Railway Museum’s murder mystery entertainment and vintage afternoon tea experiences and the Whitehead E-Bike hire and tours with Pedals to Places.

“Each of these experiences is already attracting high visitor demand,” the Deputy Mayor added.

David Roberts, director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, said: “Working closely with colleagues in Mid and East Antrim Council, our investment of over £260k has successfully provided support for the local tourism industry to work together to develop new and exciting tourism projects aligned to the ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ brand.”

He added: “Tourism NI funding has allowed individual businesses to explore new markets and pricing strategies in order to adapt to the post-Covid business environment.

"I am delighted that participants are experiencing high levels of demand for their products as a result of the programme.”

Speaking about the investment, Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots said: “I am very pleased my department could help support this very worthy tourism project for Mid and East Antrim through the Pilot Rural Tourism Collaborative Experiences programme. The potential that there is in this area and the breadth of the local talent we have here in Northern Ireland. This project demonstrates what the funding can do to showcase rural businesses at both a local and international level, in providing unique offerings to attract visitors to these areas.”