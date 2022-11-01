‘The best is yet to come’ for tourism in Mid and East Antrim
The next few years will be crucial in further developing and strengthening Mid and East Antrim’s tourism offering, a Larne-held event for industry representatives has heard.
Mid and East Antrim Council hosted the gathering at Magheramorne Estate for tourism and hospitality professionals from Whitehead, Islandmagee, Glenarm and Carnlough to showcase a range of newly developed experiences.
The event also highlighted the impact of DAERA’s Pilot Rural Tourism Collaborative Experiences Programme and Tourism NI’s COVID Recovery Market Led Product Development Programme, both delivered in partnership with council.
The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger MBE, said: “We have made hugely encouraging progress in ‘building back’ in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the next few years will be crucial to further develop and strengthen Mid and East Antrim’s visitor and tourism offering.
“Based on the exceptional calibre of our local accommodation, hospitality and experience providers, I think we have every reason to be confident that the best is yet to come.”
Among the newly developed products showcased was The Arkle Whiskey Bar experiences, the Dalriada Legends storytellers, Whitehead Railway Museum’s murder mystery entertainment and vintage afternoon tea experiences and the Whitehead E-Bike hire and tours with Pedals to Places.
“Each of these experiences is already attracting high visitor demand,” the Deputy Mayor added.
David Roberts, director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, said: “Working closely with colleagues in Mid and East Antrim Council, our investment of over £260k has successfully provided support for the local tourism industry to work together to develop new and exciting tourism projects aligned to the ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ brand.”