The Bushmills Inn is celebrating after being crowned the winner of this year’s Food Lovers Choice Award for Northern Ireland in the 2023 Good Food Ireland Awards.

The winners of the Good Food Ireland Awards were announced last week in a high profile business lunch at The K Club in County Kildare, attended by Guest of Honour Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment and some 300 guests including Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.

The awards are unique in their cross-sector approach and core criteria around commitment to local Irish produce. They aim to enhance linkages between agriculture and tourism and present significant opportunities for stimulating local production, retaining tourism earnings in the local area, and improving the distribution of economic benefits of tourism to the four corners of the island.

The shortlist for the Food Lovers Choice Awards were drawn from the finalists in all other categories, placing them in their relevant tourism area throughout the island of Ireland, and The Bushmills Inn was named the overall winner for all of Northern Ireland.

Kirsty McCook – Restaurant Supervisor, Gordon McGladerry – Executive Chef, Alan Walls – General Manager, Alan Hope – Head Chef and Billie Jane Thompson – Food & Beverage Assistant pictured with the award.

Executive Chef, Gordon McGladdery said: "We are absolutely delighted to win this award as it is testament to the fact that we are so proud to endorse and promote the values of using local fresh produce and offering seasonal menus that are always of the highest standard.

"Through our relationships with Good Food Ireland, Taste Causeway and Food NI, we shall continue to build up strong relationships with local suppliers in order to showcase and celebrate the amazing produce from our own area and the island of Ireland.”

Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland said: "There has been great excitement around the return of the Good Food Ireland Awards this year. Each of those wonderful businesses who made the shortlist are a committed collection of passionate and driven people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland's food and drink.

"All the judges would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to today’s winners who we feel really do go above and beyond to inspire travellers, international consumers and locals to seek out real authenticity and Irish provenance.”

