The ‘Business Game Challenge’ is back

Pictured at the launch of the 2022 'Business Games Challenge' for businesses in the Lisburn Castlereagh area are: Alderman Amanda Grehan, Development Committee Chair; Councillor Thomas Beckett, Vice-Chair of Leisure & Community Development; Councillor Sharon Skillen, Leisure & Community Development Chair and Faron Morrison,Sports Development Officer. The three rounds are Dodgeball, Fursal 5-aside Soccer and Ten-Pin Bowling.

The 2022 challenge is now open for team entries from businesses across the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

It will take place between March 2 and March 30 at either Lagan Valley LeisurePlex or Dundonald International Ice Bowl from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game stages are: Dodgeball on Wednesday March 2, Futsal 5-aside soccer on March 16 and Ten-Pin bowling on Wednesday March 30.

These games are open to everyone and are suitable for all fitness levels.

Leisure & Community Development Chair, Councillor Sharon Skillen, speaking about the return of the Business Games Challenge, said: “It has been a difficult few years for everyone due to the pandemic.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to encourage teamwork and fun for our local businesses once again. We are hoping to see a good number of local businesses sign up to compete in this challenge.

“The ‘Business Games Challenge’ was a very popular annual event prior to COVID-19 and we hope that our local businesses will embrace the opportunity for some fun with no doubt a little competitive spirit.

“It truly is a fantastic way in which to support one of our main goals of encouraging as many people as possible to become involved in physical activity to increase health and wellbeing.”

At each game stage there will Cup and Plate winners with the ‘Business Champion’ being crowned at the end of all three stages.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Vice-Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee added: “I had the pleasure of attending the ‘Business Games Challenge’ in previous years and was amazed by the strong team spirit across all the businesses taking part. The social aspect of the Business Games brings camaraderie and competitiveness along with valuable networking opportunities. I would encourage you to register your team as soon as possible as places are limited due to current government restrictions.

“The council is committed to working in partnership with local businesses and commenting on this innovative programme Alderman Amanda Grehan, Development Committee Chair said: “The ‘Business Games Challenge’ combines networking and physical activity for local SMEs We look forward to seeing local businesses demonstrate the great team culture across the local business sector at our key leisure facilities. These games give participants the chance to try something new in a friendly environment supported by their colleagues.”