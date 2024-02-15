'The Hungry Hooker' - professional rugby player turned baking sensation

Jonny describes spending time in the kitchen as ‘therapy’.

The 31-year-old, better known as ‘The Hungry Hooker’, has catapulted to success with his easy to follow recipes and brilliant bakes inspired by his Nanny Mamie.

But, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the former Ulster and Connaught player due to an untimely injury that forced him to end his rugby career early.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny had just been offered the opportunity of a lifetime to play in the south of France, when he was advised to step away from the sport for good, following a series of concussions.

Granny Mamie’s scones, fresh from the oven.

Forced to hang up his rugby boots, Jonny said the transition to life after professional rugby was harder than he ever anticipated.

“It happened so quickly, and it took me a while to digest the news. It felt like ripping off a bandage, without warning.

“I experienced a panic attack, something I had never come up against before. There were times when I felt scared and lost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When you play professional sport for so long you always have a goal to chase. You live a very regimented life, with training, nutrition and recovery. I loved that structure.”

Jonny Murphy with his family after picking up another cap for Connaught.

Having dedicated 25 years of his life to the sport, and upping sticks to Galway, Jonny was left wondering what next?

He turned to his first passion - baking. In the beginning it was just a hobby, but now Jonny is making a career selling and sharing his brilliant bakes.

He recalled his childhood, with fond memories of spending time at his Nanny’s house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was very fortunate that my grandparents lived so close while I was growing up. I’d say my love for baking truly began in my Nanny’s kitchen.

Jonny and Nanny Mamie rustle up some sweet treats.

“I would tentatively watch as she iced and creamed cakes and pies, always allowing me to lick the spoon at the end.

“It’s nice to be able to follow and add my own spin to her recipes, and just learn from the wealth of experience she has.”

During his bustling professional rugby career, Jonny missed the taste of home while in Galway. He spent his free time rustling up sweet treats, much to the delight of his teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While I was playing professional rugby, I would bake soda farls and fifteens in my free time as a hobby.

“We held a coffee morning in aid of the Galway Hospice and I baked a few buns to help. Some of the lads on my team made a joke that I couldn’t possibly have made them myself.”

Jonny was able to reignite his passion for baking, with the support of his friends and family.

Making a name for himself, the Donaghcloney man was approached by a local café owner, who helped scale up his operation. Before long, he was supplying several cafés across Galway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was only when lockdown hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, that Jonny decided to set up an Instagram page and share his bakes with the world. That’s when ‘The Hungry Hooker’ was born.

Jonny explained: “Those around me gave me the encouragement I needed to give baking a proper shot. I really didn’t think it would come to much.

“I thought I would start creating videos baking the things I love and see if anyone is interested, and it just snowballed from there.

“My Instagram page started to grow legs and evolve, and to be honest, I’m still figuring it all out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having overcome a major setback in his sporting career, moving back home and now investing his life savings into his new venture, Jonny said the mantra he lives by is; ‘everything happens for a reason’.

“It can be very tough for players who have spent their whole lives playing top level sport to adjust to normal life.

“As blessed as we are, at some point it has to come to an end. You can do all the preparation you want, but it’s what you do in the initial weeks and months of retirement that make or break you.”

At the beginning of February, Jonny was invited to Ulster Rugby to deliver a talk about his transition from professional sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He hopes to continue the conversation on a wider scale in the future.

The 31-year-old remains on an upward trajectory, and hopes to launch a much-requested digital recipe book later this year.

Having just signed with an agency, Jonny also hopes to one day roll out an online delivery service, so people right across the UK can enjoy his treats.

He said: “The cooking and baking I always enjoyed as a child isn’t something I thought would ever become a career.

"I guess life is a full circle.