​The Italian job for new Norbrook boss Andrea

​Norbrook have appointed Italian Andrea Iucci, formerly Senior Vice President and Corporate Office, EMEA in IDEXX, as the firm’s new CEO.

​He will take over from the current CEO, Liam Nagle, who will step down at the end of the year. Mr Nagle, who joined the firm in 2015, will remain as Chairman.

Norbrook said that Mr Iucci’s appointment “was the conclusion of an extensive global search process led by a subset of the Board and supported by an executive search firm”.

The firm said that Mr Nagle’s “strategic vision, operational focus, drive, and energy, have enabled Norbrook to deliver improvements in all areas of the business.

"In that time, the company has strengthened its talent pool, enhanced its manufacturing capability, achieved higher quality standards, and created a culture based on core values. With the strategic plan and multi-year investment programme delivered, the company is well-positioned for future growth,” it added.

Mr Nagle said: “I truly believe we have a great business, in a great sector, and I look forward to Andrea leading the business through its next phase. I am honoured to continue my involvement in Norbrook as Chairman of the Board, and will work closely with Andrea to ensure a smooth transition.”

Mr Iucci said he was “excited by the opportunity to join Norbrook Laboratories and continue the great work done by the team.

"I look forward to leveraging my commercial background and years of experience to build on Norbrook’s strong foundation and drive significant growth globally.”