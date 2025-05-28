The New 6M - Taking the market place by storm!

INSTANT PRODUCTIVITY No fuss, all the power you need and faster – the 6M experience is all about getting things done.

These powerful tractors are cost-effective to own, supremely easy to operate from the get-go and will have you zipping along at up to 50 km/h. Built for those who go beyond the ordinary.

VERSATILITY CHAMPION

There is a 6M for any job. Select your tractor from 17 high-performance models in five wheel bases.

The New John Deere 6M 240

Finding your 6M is easy. Whether you are a livestock farmer, arable farmer, mixed farmer or run a contracting business, one of these tractors was made for you.

Nothing Runs Like A Deere

GET A QUOTE

Contact your local sales representative at your John Deere Dealership

Stephen W Moore Ltd

Coleraine Depot - 028 7034 2900

Conor McAuley - 07710 612726

Jonnie Stewart - 07545 203727

Stewart Anderson - 07710 092033

Johnston Gilpin & Co

Lisburn Depot - 028 9266 3372

Craig Fitzsimons - 07710 644404

Matthew Walker - 07710 612727

Matthew Gilbert - 07860 304410