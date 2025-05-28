The New 6M - Taking the market place by storm!

By Matthew Gilbert
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 14:40 BST

INSTANT PRODUCTIVITY No fuss, all the power you need and faster – the 6M experience is all about getting things done.

These powerful tractors are cost-effective to own, supremely easy to operate from the get-go and will have you zipping along at up to 50 km/h. Built for those who go beyond the ordinary.

VERSATILITY CHAMPION

There is a 6M for any job. Select your tractor from 17 high-performance models in five wheel bases.

The New John Deere 6M 240The New John Deere 6M 240
The New John Deere 6M 240

Finding your 6M is easy. Whether you are a livestock farmer, arable farmer, mixed farmer or run a contracting business, one of these tractors was made for you.

Nothing Runs Like A Deere

Contact your local sales representative at your John Deere Dealership

Stephen W Moore Ltd

Coleraine Depot - 028 7034 2900

Conor McAuley - 07710 612726

Jonnie Stewart - 07545 203727

Stewart Anderson - 07710 092033

Johnston Gilpin & Co

Lisburn Depot - 028 9266 3372

Craig Fitzsimons - 07710 644404

Matthew Walker - 07710 612727

Matthew Gilbert - 07860 304410

