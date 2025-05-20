The VAVA Awards 2025 officially launch with Diet Coke as headline sponsor

The VAVA Awards, Ireland’s leading celebration of digital content creators and influencers, has officially launched its fourth annual event with global lifestyle brand Diet Coke unveiled as the 2025 headline sponsor.

Set to take place on Saturday, 27th September 2025 at the iconic Titanic Museum Belfast, the black-tie event promises to be the most glamorous celebration yet, showcasing the best in digital talent across the island of Ireland.

The launch was marked with an exclusive event at Haymarket Belfast, where guests – including some of the country’s top influencers and content creators – embraced the ‘Secret Garden Chic’ dress code and toasted the upcoming awards with drinks provided by Basalt Distillery, West Coast Cooler and Schweppes.

Speaking at the launch, the VAVA team reaffirmed their mission to “legitimise and recognise the creator industry in Ireland and celebrate all the amazing influencers, content creators and businesses that exist across the island.”

Pictured is Chloe Henning, Director and Talent Manager at VAVA

Managing Director, Chloe Henning added: “In an industry that constantly evolves, the VAVA Awards offer an important opportunity to pause, reflect, and honour how far we’ve come.”

A Word from the Headline Sponsor

Tara Byrnes, Senior Manager of Marketing, Diet Coke GB & Ireland said: “At Diet Coke, we’ve always celebrated individual taste, creativity and confidence – values that are at the heart of the VAVA Awards. We’re proud to support this vibrant, growing industry and help shine a light on the incredible talent shaping culture and conversation across Ireland. The VAVAs offer a unique opportunity to acknowledge that impact and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

What to Expect at The VAVA Awards 2025

Proudly presented in partnership with Diet Coke, this year’s ceremony will include a stunning black-tie gala in the Titanic Museum Belfast, a three-course meal and live entertainment, luxury goodie bags, unparalleled networking opportunities with top creators, brands and industry professionals.

Returning and New Sponsors Join the Line-Up

Alongside Diet Coke, the 2025 VAVA Awards will be supported by returning sponsors including MACC Hair, bBold Tan, Ulster Tatler, ASG & Partners, Shapeshifter Nutrition, and The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat.

Exciting new partners for this year include Denman Brush, By Caitlyn Collection, THV Contracts, and Visit Belfast.

The organisers also extended their thanks to Haymarket Belfast and its staff for hosting the vibrant launch event.

Nominations & Tickets Now Open

Nominations are officially open – http://bit.ly/3YKvizk - with creators encouraged to nominate themselves or others via the VAVA website or by scanning the QR codes displayed at the launch event.

Tickets are on sale now, with individual seats and full tables available to purchase at The VAVA Awards 2025 – Ticket Link

A limited number of sponsorship categories remain available. Interested brands can contact Chloe Henning directly at [email protected].