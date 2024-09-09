One of Carrick’s best-known restaurants has announced plans to reopen and is currently seeking staff.

The Windrose Bar and Restaurant closed in May after 22 years of serving customers at the waterfront location.

In a Facebook post at the time, the business wrote: “Conditions in the hospitality industry have made it increasingly difficult over the last number of years causing us to take this decision.”

The Windrose has announced plans to reopen. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Over the weekend, a new social media statement revealed plans to open the premises again.

It stated: “We are delighted to announce that we will be re-opening the Windrose. We will announce the opening date in a few weeks.

“We are currently recruiting for all grades of staff including head chef, sous chef, kitchen porters, bar, staff, waiting staff.

“Please apply by sending us your CV by email to [email protected] or by post to the following address: The Windrose, 5 Rodgers Quay, Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim. BT38 8BE.”