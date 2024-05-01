Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Windrose Bar and Restaurant, based at Rodgers Quay in the town, has been serving customers in the area for 22 years.

In a Facebook post, the long-established business wrote: “Conditions in the hospitality industry have made it increasingly difficult over the last number of years causing us to take this decision.

"We would like to thank all our staff, past and present, for their dedicated service over the past 22 years.

The Windrose Bar and Restaurant, based at Rodgers Quay in Carrickfergus, is to close after 22 years. Photo: Ronnie Moore

"Finally, thank you to all our loyal customers over the years.”

Many local residents took to the venue’s social media page to express their sadness at the news. “It's going to be a big loss to Carrick,” one Facebook user wrote, while another added: “Times are especially hard for hospitality businesses right now.”