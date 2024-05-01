The Windrose in Carrickfergus set to close after 22 years due to 'difficult conditions' in hospitality industry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Windrose Bar and Restaurant, based at Rodgers Quay in the town, has been serving customers in the area for 22 years.
In a Facebook post, the long-established business wrote: “Conditions in the hospitality industry have made it increasingly difficult over the last number of years causing us to take this decision.
"We would like to thank all our staff, past and present, for their dedicated service over the past 22 years.
"Finally, thank you to all our loyal customers over the years.”
Many local residents took to the venue’s social media page to express their sadness at the news. “It's going to be a big loss to Carrick,” one Facebook user wrote, while another added: “Times are especially hard for hospitality businesses right now.”
Many others shared their fond memories of special occasions hosted by the business, from wedding receptions to birthday parties.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.