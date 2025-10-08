TV presenter Craig Doyle at Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge during filming for ITV’s ‘This Morning’.

The Causeway Coastal Route was highlighted to millions of TV viewers this week on ITV’s This Morning, as part of a popular travel segment called Destination Dupes.

Leaning into the travel trend of ‘paradise without the price tag’, presenter Craig Doyle seeks out the best alternatives to popular European tourist hotspots.

In this week’s instalment, viewers in Great Britain found out what they can expect if they swap the Dachstein region of the Austrian Alps for the spectacular Causeway Coastal Route.

From an exhilarating crossing over Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge to the geological wonder that is the Giant’s Causeway, Craig showed viewers the breathtaking wonders of the Northern Ireland coastline.

He also called in at Broughgammon Farm to try their Irish pork stew, as a delicious alternative to Austrian beef goulash, and visited the Old Bushmills Distillery to sample some of their finest whiskey.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of GB, said: “We are thrilled that Craig and the ‘Destination Dupes’ team have selected the Causeway Coastal Route as a brilliant alternative to the Austrian Alps.

"This breathtaking stretch of Northern Ireland’s coastline truly has it all – from the exhilarating Carrick-a- Rede Rope Bridge to the world-famous Giant’s Causeway.

"Visitors can enjoy everything from artisan farm shops to award-winning distilleries, all wrapped up in our signature warm welcome.”

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.

Figures for 2024 confirm that overseas tourism to Northern Ireland contributed £633 million to the economy.