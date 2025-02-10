Three Causeway Coast women-founders part of US trade delegation on St Brigid's Day

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 17:01 BST
Three Causeway Coast and Glens women were part of a 25-strong trade mission to the USA at the beginning of the month.

The delegation visited the United States last week led by AwakenHub, Ireland’s only all-island community for women founders, and AwakenAngels, the first women-led all-island investment community.

The trade mission aimed to bolster investment in 17 women-founder businesses from across the island of Ireland with financial asks ranging from $1M to $3M

The third AwakenHub and AwakenAngels St Brigid’s trade mission, with previous participants having received six-figure investments in as little as seven weeks, following meetings organised as part of the trip.

Frances Duffy, 6D-Dementia, Portrush, pictured at a private reception in the residence of the acting British Consul General to New York, Melanie Hopkins OBE, at UN Plaza. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCILplaceholder image
Frances Duffy, 6D-Dementia, Portrush, pictured at a private reception in the residence of the acting British Consul General to New York, Melanie Hopkins OBE, at UN Plaza. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Local founders taking part in the St. Brigid’s trade mission were Portrush woman Frances Duffy of 6D-Dementia Ltd and Bushmills-based Karen and Ellen Yates of Taylor Yates.

A clinical psychologist working in dementia care, Frances Duffy founded 6D-Dementia to help equip caregivers with practical skills to help manage challenging situations and alleviate stress for people living with dementia.

Taylor Yates is a luxury leather brand, founded by Karen and Ellen Yates, a mother daughter duo.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I would particularly like to congratulate our local representatives, Frances from 6D-Dementia Ltd and Karen and Ellen of Taylor Yates who both offer businesses with exciting investment potential.

All Ireland AwakenHub delegates pictured at a lunch reception a lunch reception and meeting for the AwakenHub & AwakenAngel, held by Irish Consul General to New England, Síghle Fitzgerald, in Boston at the Irish Consulate General. CREDIT CCGBCplaceholder image
All Ireland AwakenHub delegates pictured at a lunch reception a lunch reception and meeting for the AwakenHub & AwakenAngel, held by Irish Consul General to New England, Síghle Fitzgerald, in Boston at the Irish Consulate General. CREDIT CCGBC

“I was delighted to see that these 25 female entrepreneurs have been able to showcase their businesses to a global audience in this manner and I hope that as in previous years many of them leverage the investment their businesses need to grow to the next level.”

