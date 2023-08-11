Three workers recognised for long service to Craigavon-based drinks company

Siobhan was presented with a commemorative plaque and a gift voucher from United Wines managing director, Martin McAuley, to mark two decades at the company’s County Armagh base.
Transport manager Arthur Watson from Ards, and Planning & Transport Supervisor Darren Lynn, from Craigavon, were also presented with commemorative plaques and gift vouchers for 20 years service.
Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland.
Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, United Wines distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks from all around the world to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.