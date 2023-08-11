Three workers recognised for long service to Craigavon-based drinks company

United Wines Head of Finance Siobhan McSorley, from Donaghmore, has been recognised for 20 years service at the Craigavon-based drinks company.

Siobhan was presented with a commemorative plaque and a gift voucher from United Wines managing director, Martin McAuley, to mark two decades at the company’s County Armagh base.

Transport manager Arthur Watson from Ards, and Planning & Transport Supervisor Darren Lynn, from Craigavon, were also presented with commemorative plaques and gift vouchers for 20 years service.

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland.