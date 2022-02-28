Time running out for Causeway Coast and Glens businesses to apply for Omicron Hospitality Payment – Murphy

To date, £2.85 million from the Department of Finance’s Omicron Hospitality Payment has issued to 241 businesses in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

Under the scheme, hotels, restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, nightclubs, pubs, and social clubs are eligible for a one-off grant payment of either £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000 based on their rateable value.

Sport clubs with a licensed bar or restaurant and soft play venues, trampoline parks and inflatable parks with a café on their premises are also eligible for a one-off £10,000 payment.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Minister Murphy reminded businesses to apply, saying: “In recent weeks I have visited a range of different businesses which have benefitted from the Omicron Hospitality Payment. From speaking with business owners, it is clear the scheme has been invaluable in helping them as they work to recover from the impact Omicron had on their Christmas trade.

“My Department has delivered in excess of £34.1 million of support to over 2,700 businesses. We believe around 450 businesses, which might be eligible for the funding, haven’t applied yet. I’m keen to ensure that no eligible business misses out on this grant and would appeal to them – don’t delay, apply today.”

New hospitality start-up businesses or those that had not previously applied to the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme can also apply.