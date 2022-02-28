Time running out for Causeway Coast and Glens businesses to apply for Omicron Hospitality Payment – Murphy

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy is encouraging businesses in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area, which have not yet taken up the opportunity to apply for the Omicron Hospitality Payment, to do so before the scheme closes at 23:59 this Friday, March 4.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:40 pm

To date, £2.85 million from the Department of Finance’s Omicron Hospitality Payment has issued to 241 businesses in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

Under the scheme, hotels, restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, nightclubs, pubs, and social clubs are eligible for a one-off grant payment of either £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000 based on their rateable value.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sport clubs with a licensed bar or restaurant and soft play venues, trampoline parks and inflatable parks with a café on their premises are also eligible for a one-off £10,000 payment.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Minister Murphy reminded businesses to apply, saying: “In recent weeks I have visited a range of different businesses which have benefitted from the Omicron Hospitality Payment. From speaking with business owners, it is clear the scheme has been invaluable in helping them as they work to recover from the impact Omicron had on their Christmas trade.

“My Department has delivered in excess of £34.1 million of support to over 2,700 businesses. We believe around 450 businesses, which might be eligible for the funding, haven’t applied yet. I’m keen to ensure that no eligible business misses out on this grant and would appeal to them – don’t delay, apply today.”

New hospitality start-up businesses or those that had not previously applied to the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme can also apply.

Further information on the Omicron Hospitality Payment is available on the nibusinessinfo website at https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/coronavirus-omicron-hospitality-payment.

Read More

Read More
Mayor welcomes positive findings from first ever Citizens’ Survey
Conor MurphyCauseway CoastOmicron