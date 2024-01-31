Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hosted by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA), the announcement was made at its annual conference in January 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This monthly market that’s run by Causeway and Coast Council ticks all the boxes of Markets First scorecard in Britain.

It has expanded from a single figure occupancy to some 48 stalls and attracts visitors from across Northern Ireland and from further afield.

It works hard on initiatives to attract new traders and to help upskill all its businesses that offer many specialisms including a diverse range of quality local food and crafts.

With its town centre location, it works closely with local businesses, even stipulating to assist them, that no food or hot drinks are available from the market. On market days the town experiences an eight percent uplift in footfall.

Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine has just named UK Best Small Outdoor Market 2024 at the annual Great British Market Awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is considered that this is a very professionally operated market in respect of both its management and its stall holders. With its successes and partnership this is a market that cares deeply about the community it is located within, its many users and importantly, the companies that participate.

Causeway Speciality Market was established in 2006, and operates on the second Saturday of every month and the fourth Saturday from April - December, in the

events space at Coleraine Town Hall in the heart of the town.

The continued popularity of the street market with shoppers is an important boost for Coleraine as it faces that closure of the M&S food hall beside the market.

Amazin’Grazin’ Bakery's Lynne Gardiner specialises in Iris wheaten loaves

Advertisement

Advertisement

So many retailers have either already closed or are sadly planning to do so in the near future, a trend that is right across town centres since the pandemic.

Many artisan companies are now supporters of the initiative, including Omagh’s Kennedy Bacon, Tom and Ollie, mezze specialist from Belfast, Amazin’ Grazin’