Tobermore announces £12 million expansion plans to meet growing demand in house building and public realm projects

Tobermore, one of the UK & Ireland’s leading construction manufacturers, has announced that it will be investing £12 million to expand its operations to meet growing demand driven by current and anticipated growth in house building and public realm projects.

To kick start the expansion, the company will invest £4 million in new jobs, including the creation of a dedicated technical design team to support its commercial customers. This will be followed by the construction of a new £8 million state-of-the-art production facility at its manufacturing site in Tobermore.

“We know the industry is preparing for considerable growth in the construction of new homes and infrastructure, and this investment shows that Tobermore is ready to support our customers across the supply chain as they design, build, and supply the materials for their projects,” explained Kathryn Robinson, Head of Sales at Tobermore. “These plans will ensure that we have the right people, facilities, and equipment in place to meet both the immediate need and an anticipated upsurge in customer demand.”

Over the next few months, the company will be recruiting 34 people. At HQ, its design team will be expanded to provide a complete design, project and technical support service for architects, engineers, and groundworkers as well as housebuilders and local authorities working within private and public sectors.

Tobermore announces £12m expansion plans - pictured Kathryn Robinson, head of sales. Credit: Supplied

It will also be recruiting 11 new specification managers and 10 new roles within the commercial / Business-to-Business team, including two national housebuilder managers, four strategic account managers and four retaining wall team members, to support its continually growing customer base in Great Britain.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Tobermore. We have ambitious growth plans and are making a significant investment to make them happen,” said Kathryn.

As well as recruiting new staff, the company has made 11 internal promotions. Anna McAleer, currently Head of Specification (National) & Commercial Sales (Ireland), and Lee Blackburn, Head of Commercial Sales (GB), will be promoted to Joint Heads of Strategic Growth in Britain.

Tobermore announces £12m expansion plans - pictured are, from left, Daniel Anderson, David Henderson and Glenn Robinson. Credit: Supplied

“We value our people and always look to reward their hard work and dedication by promoting internally,” added Laura McGlade, Head of People at Tobermore. “We do everything we can to equip our teams with the right resources, expertise, skills, and training to empower them to progress and develop their careers with us.”

Tobermore responded to the sharp increase in customer demand with a production capacity increase. This was achieved by the introduction of additional night shifts in its manufacturing facilities.

In addition, Tobermore will make a £8m investment in the construction of a new 3,000m2 factory. This will be able to produce over 1,000,000m2 paving blocks a year, increasing the company’s block paving production by 25%. The facility will be equipped with industry leading manufacturing equipment that will deliver high quality paving products at speed.

“Our customers are facing an incredible challenge to build more homes and commercial projects including public realm, healthcare, and to do this quickly to very high standards,” explained Kathryn. “This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers. Increasing our production capacity means we will be able to not just meet but exceed anticipated demand, so they can keep on building.”

Tobermore has announced plans for a £12 million expansion. Credit: Supplied

This is just the latest investment in a series of expansion projects by Tobermore to support its ambitious growth plans. The company opened its £10 million production facility in 2020, expanding block paving production capacity, and its £8.6 million manufacturing unit in 2022 to increase production of paving slabs. These two investments have enabled the company to scale up overall block paving production by approximately 25% and slab production by approximately 40% compared to this time five years ago.

To register and find out about jobs at Tobermore, visit its current career opportunities page.