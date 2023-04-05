The Danske Bank Accountancy Award was recently presented to a Kilrea woman at Danske Bank’s headquarters in Belfast

Ciara Morren, who is a Senior Audit Associate at EY, was awarded the annual prize for achieving the highest marks in Northern Ireland in the 2022 Chartered Accountants Ireland Final Admitting Examination.

Ciara, a Queen’s University Belfast graduate with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Business/Managerial Economics, said: “I am thrilled to have received the Danske Bank award for achieving the highest place in Northern Ireland in my FAEs. I am very grateful for all of the support from my friends, family and colleagues at EY in working towards this.”

Danske Bank Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Matchett, said: “I would like to congratulate Ciara on her award. To achieve top marks is a great achievement and the result of lots of hard work. On behalf of everyone at Danske Bank, I wish Ciara all the best for the future.”