A £350,000 investment is set to create 20 new jobs as a leading steakhouse lands on the north coast in time for the summer season.

Top Blade is opening a new restaurant in Portrush ahead of the return of The Open golf championship in July.

It will be located in the prominent seafront premises currently home to Koko’s, which is set to undergo a full transformation to become the brand’s third restaurant.

Already operating in Belfast and Portadown, Top Blade is known for its vibrant atmosphere, locally sourced steaks, and no-fuss food done well.

Peter Rainey with Top Blade directors, Aaron Taggart (centre) and John Crawford (right) announcing the launch of the brand's newest venue in Portrush. Photo: submitted

Director, Aaron Taggart says: “We’ve been keen to expand to the north coast for some time but were waiting for the right location.

"Now the timing feels right and the premises are ideal, it’s been a stroke of luck that we are coinciding with such a busy summer season and we’re looking forward to welcoming so many visitors to this wonderful part of the world.

“This site gives us the opportunity to create something really special, not just in terms of food, but also in setting. A seafront restaurant with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic isn’t something you come by often.

"We’ll be retaining Koko’s existing staff where possible and building a strong new team to deliver the Top Blade experience.”

Currently the chain serves up a wide variety of steaks with 15 options on the extensive menu. The Portrush site will offer seating for 70 diners to enjoy the impressive ocean view.

Fellow Director John Crawford commented: “This is a big move for us, and we’re ambitious about it. With this new opening, we’re aiming to serve up to 100,000 steaks a year across our three locations.

"We’re proud of our ethos, great steaks, sides and sauces, served with simplicity and flair, and we’re confident it’ll be a welcome addition to the Portrush dining scene.”