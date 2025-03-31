Top Blade Unveils Exciting Rebrand as 'Top Blade Gastro'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Top Blade Steakhouse is thrilled to announce the rebrand of their Portadown restaurant, now known as Top Blade Gastro.

Originally opened in 2022, the much-loved restaurant has undergone a transformation enjoying an investment of over £50,000 and the creation of four new jobs ensuring that Top Blade continues to flourish in the town whilst satisfying the evolving preferences of the local community. The original Top Blade restaurant in St Anne’s Square, Belfast remains unchanged serving up the largest selection of steaks in the country.

The Gastro rebrand comes in response to the growing demand in the Craigavon area for a more varied, homely dining experience, that appeals to more than steak lovers. Owner, Aaron Taggart explains;

“Top Blade Gastro will introduce a diverse new menu featuring classic favourites like fresh fish dishes, hearty pastas, and other comforting and delicious meals that reflect the wholesome approach to dining our Portadown customers desire. That said, steak lovers needn’t worry – the restaurant will continue to offer the full steak menu that Top Blade is famous for, but with this additional investment into the gastro element we hope that our diners will find the perfect dish no matter what their taste preferences.”

Managing the shift to Top Blade Gastro is a dynamic and committed team, who will be maintaining the high standards that have made Top Blade a favourite in the community, while also introducing the fresh new gastro inspired concepts that promise to delight the taste buds.

Aaron goes on to say: “Creating the new look Top Blade Gastro has been an incredible journey for the whole team, we realised that our customers needed more than the best steaks, they also wanted a wider variety of choice. This was something we always recognised in our Portadown location and while we have been offering some limited Gastro options, we wanted to do more, this official rebrand has allowed us to go that much further with a complete overall and extensive change to the offering. As a result, we have been able to be more creative, working with more local suppliers while maintaining the high standards and top quality that Top Blade has become synonymous with.”

The investment sees the kitchen upgraded to include a new state of the art prep area, along with a sympathetic refurbishment of the restaurant, a fresh new website and the creation of four new jobs, Aaron says he’s looking forward to bringing more people into the town centre;

“Our premises at Mandeville Street is well placed to offer more dining options, Portadown is on the up and we’re excited to be part of bringing the centre to life after dark. There has been extensive investment to the night scene in the area and this is our contribution after listening carefully to what our customers want and need. This new gastro restaurant is a big step forward for us and we’re excited to embrace this while still managing to hold on to everything that Top Blade stands for.”

For more information or to book a table, visit www.topblade.co.uk or follow Top Blade on social media.