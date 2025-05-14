A Coleraine hair salon is celebrating after taking top creative spot in the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.

Hair at No6 in the Waterside of Coleraine were the winners of Creative Stylist of the Year in the tenth year of the awards which recognise the best of the best in the hair and beauty industry in Northern Ireland.

They will acknowledge the hard work, dedication, creativity, and customer service of the talented individuals and businesses that operate in the industry.

This year the awards were split into two chapters due to the deep talent pool of excellent and talented professionals in Northern Ireland. Chapter 1 shone a spotlight on the salons and individuals that specialise in the hair industry.

Ellen Donnelly of Hair at No6 pictured at the NI Hair and Beauty Awards. CREDIT NI HAIR AND BEAUTY AWARDS

The winners were announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in the La Mon Hotel & Country Club on May 11.

Posting on social media, Hair at No6 said: “We are so incredibly grateful to all our loyal customers for their support in voting for us, we could not have done this without you all!

"Being nominated for Northern Ireland Hair & Beauty Awards not 1 but 3 categories, and winning creative stylists of the year is such an accomplishment.

"We are so proud of all of the girls in our team who worked so hard, Claire O’Kane, Kerry Olphert, Marta Boncea, Ellen Donnelly, Rachael Tosh and Ellie Glass.”