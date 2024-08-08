Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They are ‘top of the Toon’!

Ballymoney businesses are celebrating after making the shortlist of the High Street Heroes retail awards.

After confirming its gold status as High Street of the Year in 2023, the town of Ballymoney is once again shortlisted for the top accolade in this year’s Retail NI High Street Hero Awards.

Other winners shortlisted include Apperley Fine Foods, Ballymoney, in the Best Butcher category, Sweetness & Like Cakery, Ballymoney, in the Best Deli/Bakery category, The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney, in the Best Fashion Retailer section, and W&J Walker Ballymoney in the Best Homeware Retailer section.

Ballymoney is in the running for High Street of the Year again in the Retail NI awards. Credit NI World

Coleraine is also included in the awards shortlist as The Real Health Store, Coleraine, has been nominated in the Best Healthcare Retailer category.

The winners will be announced at an Awards ceremony on August 21 in Belfast City Hall. Retail NI's annual High Street Hero awards set a benchmark of excellence, celebrating the businesses and individuals who go above and beyond to serve their communities