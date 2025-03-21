Top three placing for Bushmills Inn Hotel at NIHF Housekeeping Awards

The Bushmills Inn has secured a top three place at the prestigious 14th annual Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) Housekeeping Awards.

The Causeway Coast hotel has been named Runner-up in the ‘Hotels with Under 75 Rooms’ category.

This year’s event introduced an exciting new format, featuring fresh challenges and categories to showcase the skills, dedication and teamwork essential to the hospitality industry.

The competition featured two major categories: the Housekeeping Team of the Year, judged through a surprise inspection of the premises, and the Housekeeper of the Year, assessed during a dedicated evaluation day.

Compere Rebecca McKinney pictured with the team from Bushmills Inn Hotel – Helen Clyde, Christina McLaughlin and Jessica Wilson – Runner-up in the 'Hotels with Under 75 Rooms' category. CREDIT NIHFCompere Rebecca McKinney pictured with the team from Bushmills Inn Hotel – Helen Clyde, Christina McLaughlin and Jessica Wilson – Runner-up in the 'Hotels with Under 75 Rooms' category. CREDIT NIHF
Compere Rebecca McKinney pictured with the team from Bushmills Inn Hotel – Helen Clyde, Christina McLaughlin and Jessica Wilson – Runner-up in the 'Hotels with Under 75 Rooms' category. CREDIT NIHF

The assessment day took place at room2 Belfast Hometel, where participants demonstrated their expertise and commitment to excellence.

The winners were announced at a prestigious awards dinner on 19th March 2025 at La Mon Hotel in Belfast. Hosted by Cool FM's Rebecca McKinney, the event welcomed leading industry professionals and supporters for an evening of celebration and recognition.

