Topglass celebrates its 30th anniversary with appointment of new MD

Mark Mitchell, new managing director at Topglass.

The company’s milestone anniversary year coincides with the appointment of their new managing director, Mark Mitchell.

MJM Group Director Naoimh McConville said: “From an engineering and contracting background, Mark, has a wealth of experience at board level within the commercial and manufacturing sectors.

"Supported by the company’s senior management team he has ambitious plans for the future of Topglass.”

Mark Mitchell said: “It is clear to see that Topglass has a proud history of advancing the capabilities of glass and glazing.

"For the past three decades the company has prided itself on delivering solutions and has progressed to the forefront of innovation in architectural glazing.

"I am delighted to now spearhead the company during the next phase of its evolution as it emerges from the uncertainty of the global challenges seen in the last two years.