Gold membership is awarded following stringent examination of a company’s health and safety standards, risk management strategy, policies and procedures and is recognised on a national scale.To achieve the accreditation Topglass was required to demonstrate its adherence to and promotion of the highest industry standards.Topglass managing director, Mark Mitchell said, “We are delighted to have achieved Constructionline’s Gold Status."It really is a testament to the high standards we set as a company and to the dedication of our staff to continually be the best we can be."As a family orientated group of companies the safety and welfare of our people, clients and end users is paramount and is why we uphold the strictest standards wherever we engage."Being independently assessed, audited and duly accredited by a third party industry body assures our clients that we operate on a level of excellence and are fully compliant."Achieving this recognition was important to us not only for the peace of mind it offers our customers, but also so we can be confident within ourselves that we are upholding these exacting standards across the board.”Topglass is part of the MJM Group of companies and a sister company of MJM Marine, a leading international specialist in cruise ship refurbishment and Mivan, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known fit-out businesses working in the luxury land and marine sectors across the world.