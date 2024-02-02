Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Victorian property is situated along the well-known seafront terrace and underwent extensive renovation, with the décor, flooring and furniture found to be “modern and design-led”.

Alison Leslie, Quality Assurance Manager at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to award Elephant Rock Hotel this well-deserved four-star grading. The award is a testament to the facilities and service offered to guests and I wish to commend Charlotte and the Elephant Rock team for all their efforts.”

Charlotte Dixon, owner of Elephant Rock Hotel, said: “Taking part in the grading scheme has been invaluable to our business as it is a widely recognised mark of quality and a sought after rating by visitors.

(L-R) Joanne Boyle, Manager of the Elephant Rock Hotel in Portrush pictured with Alison Leslie, Quality Assurance Manager at Tourism NI and Charlotte Dixon, owner of the Elephant Rock Hotel. Credit Lorcan Doherty

“The whole process, from start to finish, has been valuable in shaping our offering and ensuring we provide the quality experience that our customers expect. It was great to work

with the grading team and gain ideas and knowledge from their expertise."

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay. The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with premises having the ability to achieve a grade of up to five stars.

