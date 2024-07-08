Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Portrush self-catering property has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading byTourism NI.

Blackrock Beach House, which overlooks the Blue Flag West Strand Beach in the town, offers stunning views of Donegal, Ramore Head and the Isle of Islay.

The six bedroom property has featured on the BBC as a filming set for Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen. As well as three terraces, a basement floor at the property offers facilities including a cinema room and a games room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippa Boyle, Senior Quality Advisor at Tourism NI, said the five-star accommodation rating awarded to Blackrock Beach House was “thoroughly deserved”.

Blackrock Beach House in Portrush has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI. CREDIT TOURISM NI

“Blackrock Beach House has renewed its five-star self-catering award while celebrating five years in business this year,” she said.

“Blackrock Beach House is a superb offering within the self-catering sector in the North Coast. Located in Portrush, it offers an exceptionally high-quality product and is perfect for both golfers and tourists seeking a luxury stay at the coast.

“This is a thoroughly deserved award, reflecting the outstanding service and facilities offered to guests and I wish Joanne continued success at Blackrock Beach House,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Robinson, proprietor of Blackrock Beach House, said the Tourism NI Grading Scheme had enabled the north coast business to “attract key influencers within our target market and to retain the custom of our most valued and exclusive private clients.

(L-R) Joanne Robinson, proprietor of Blackrock Beach House, celebrates her five-star accommodation grading from Tourism NI with Philippa Boyle, Senior Quality Advisor atTourism NI CREDIT LORCAN DOHERTY

"This is a welcome, official affirmation that our property indeed provides premium quality accommodation for the most discerning of visitors,” she said.