Planning to rent out your home for The Open this July? Tourism NI is urging you to get accreditation.

Taking place at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 13-20, the world-class event is expected to draw unprecedented crowds to the North Coast.

In preparation, Tourism NI has launched a new accommodation certification campaign to ensure providers are Open-ready for The Championship.

It is legal requirement that all visitor accommodation in Northern Ireland must be certified by Tourism NI, even if they are let on an ad-hoc basis.

Tourism NI's accommodation certification campaign ahead of The Open in Portrush in July.

Such legislation ensures that all providers comply with relevant regulations, operate on a level playing field, maintain quality standards, and instil consumer confidence in our tourism offerings.

More importantly, operating without certification could result in legal action against the operator and reputational damage to the wider industry.

The certification process includes a physical inspection of the property and its facilities by a member of the Tourism NI team. Proprietors can also receive operational and marketing advice during the certification process.

The new industry-wide campaign, which is being supported by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CCGBC), emphasises the importance of legal operation and the simplicity of the certification process.

The launch of the new certification campaign comes just weeks before Tourism NI will be hosting a ‘Get Ready Open’ webinar on Tuesday, February 25.

The session will provide information about The 153rd Open and opportunities to get involved, focusing on the Tourism NI industry toolkit, which will be launched ahead of the webinar.

Further information about the webinar is available at tourismni.com/the153rdopen