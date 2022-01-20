Tourism NI rolls out new local website for Lisburn and Castlereagh

(L-r) are Assumpta O'Neill, Visit Derry, Kerrie McGonigle, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Mary McKeown, Mid Ulster District Council, Wilma Warburton, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Claire Cromie, Tourism NI and Emma Kelly, Ards and North Down Borough Council

Tourism NI partnered with creative e-tourism agency Simpleview to deliver the project.

Claire Cromie, Tourism NI’s Digital Programme Lead said: “We have enjoyed working with Simpleview who are best known for producing destination marketing solutions to support our local authorities. Our main goal was to set up a collaborative and synchronised online presentation of Northern Ireland tourism across the destination, and we have surpassed expectations.

“Each website is based on the design of our consumer website, Discover Northern Ireland, but has been modified to incorporate the Councils’ unique branding and content.

“Councils can now freely access and share data with each other and Tourism NI through a system set up by Simpleview.

“The Councils have worked hard on these websites and we are delighted they are now live. We are excited to continue working with them as we continue to build Northern Ireland’s profile through inspirational digital solutions.”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said: “It is fitting we have our new tourism website operating in the year in which the Letters Patent was presented to grant Hillsborough Royal Status. This jewel in our crown will increase the potential tourism and economic benefits in the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

“The new website will help provide a platform for all of our local tourism and hospitality businesses to be showcased to both domestic and in time, international markets.

“I encourage local residents, business owners within the tourism industry and anyone planning a staycation or visit to Northern Ireland to visit the new site, have a browse and discover some new and exciting experiences within Lisburn Castlereagh.”

Richard Veal, Managing Director of Simpleview Europe added: “Simpleview is delighted to have been involved with this ambitious project.