Town Centre Property Revamp Scheme

The Scheme’s focus is on the provision of support across the three main town centres within the borough - Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, aimed at re-purposing vacant town centre commercial properties.
The funding assists capital development and repurposing works on vacant commercial properties within the town centres. In order to apply, total costs must be in excess of £10,000, with applicants contributing at least 50% match funding towards the project. Whilst there is no maximum total project cost, the Scheme will provide funding up to a maximum of £30,000 per project.The funding is through the DfC Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme, in addition to funding provided directly from Council to support this initiative.
To find out more about the scheme a number of online information workshops will take place for interested applicants on Tuesday, May 24,from 5pm to 6pm; Thursday, May 26, from 5pm to 6pm; Tuesday, June 7, from 5pm to 6pm; and, Thursday, June 9, from 5pm to 6pm
The scheme re-opened to applications on April 5 with a final closing date of June 30, at 4pm. Applications will be assessed on a rolling basis throughout this period as funding is limited. New applicants and unsuccessful applicants under previous calls are eligible to apply. For further information or to register for an information workshop contact Stephen Catherwood, Investment and Place Officer via Email: [email protected] This is a competitive funding call so Council would encourage those interested in applying to access the guidance notes available online, check eligibility and apply via the online Grant Portal by visiting https://mea.eformz.info/