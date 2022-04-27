Town Centre Property Revamp Scheme

The Scheme’s focus is on the provision of support across the three main town centres within the borough - Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, aimed at re-purposing vacant town centre commercial properties.

The funding assists capital development and repurposing works on vacant commercial properties within the town centres. In order to apply, total costs must be in excess of £10,000, with applicants contributing at least 50% match funding towards the project. Whilst there is no maximum total project cost, the Scheme will provide funding up to a maximum of £30,000 per project.The funding is through the DfC Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme, in addition to funding provided directly from Council to support this initiative.

To find out more about the scheme a number of online information workshops will take place for interested applicants on Tuesday, May 24,from 5pm to 6pm; Thursday, May 26, from 5pm to 6pm; Tuesday, June 7, from 5pm to 6pm; and, Thursday, June 9, from 5pm to 6pm

