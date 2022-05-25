Loading...

Town’s public realm works move a step closer

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed further progress towards the commencement of a public realm scheme for Banbridge following a letter from the Department for Communities.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:31 am

Mrs Lockhart, (pictured during a visit to the town with colleagues), said: “I have been working on the delivery of this public realm scheme for some time.

“We are making real progress, and planning is now approved for the design proposals.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“In correspondence I have received from the Department for Communities the commencement timeframe has been given as Autumn 2022.

“It is important this target date is met.

“I will continue to liaise with the Department and ABC Council as this scheme progresses to commencement of works.

“We need to see these works delivered to transform Banbridge town centre for the benefit of businesses, residents and shoppers.”

Carla LockhartDepartment for CommunitiesBanbridge