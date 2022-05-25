Town’s public realm works move a step closer

Mrs Lockhart, (pictured during a visit to the town with colleagues), said: “I have been working on the delivery of this public realm scheme for some time.
“We are making real progress, and planning is now approved for the design proposals.
“In correspondence I have received from the Department for Communities the commencement timeframe has been given as Autumn 2022.
“It is important this target date is met.
“I will continue to liaise with the Department and ABC Council as this scheme progresses to commencement of works.
“We need to see these works delivered to transform Banbridge town centre for the benefit of businesses, residents and shoppers.”