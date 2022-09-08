Traders' raise concerns over 'crippling' energy bills with Finance Minister

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew welcomed Mr Murphy to The Space, Dungannon on Wednesday.

Ms Gildernew said: "We met with local traders including Cuba Clothing, The Food Doc, Dungannon Enterprise Centre, Menarys Dungannon & Hair by Liz.

"Small businesses are being crippled by extortionate energy bills, and must be urgently supported.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy MLA met traders in Dungannon yesterday to discuss rising energy bills.

"It is abundantly clear that the British government cannot sit on its hands any longer, families, workers and businesses need support now. Sinn Féin will continue to do this and make their voices heard."

She added: "Make sure to visit the upcoming Artisan Market at The Space this Saturday from 10am - 4pm. Support your local traders!"