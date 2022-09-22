Twenty jobs created in Dungannon as Apache Pizza opens new store

The opening of the new store at 40 Irish Street in Dungannon is great news for locals who like tasty pizza and who also want to develop their careers with Ireland’s largest pizza delivery chain.

The new store opening also represents a significant milestone for Apache Pizza, bringing the total number of stores that it now operates across Northern Ireland to 21 stores.

“We are delighted to create 20 new jobs with the opening of our new store in Dungannon and to celebrate the opening of our 21st store in Northern Ireland,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

“Apache Pizza prides itself on being local, being part of local communities and on serving great tasting pizza which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time,” he added.

“We Love Extra and our pizzas come with generous toppings and dips, extra ingredients, extra flavour and extra value,” he continued.

“Being local is what is driving our expansion. We are local to homes, businesses, schools and universities and we are focused on offering Delivery and Take-Out wherever people are looking for great pizza,” said Martin.

‘We are delighted that our new store in Dungannon is providing local people with an opportunity to secure employment where they live and to develop and advance their careers as we continue to grow and expand across Northern Ireland,” he added.

Apache Pizza is the market leader for pizza delivery in Ireland. It currently operates 182 stores and employs over 2,750 people in communities all over Ireland.

It is currently seeking new franchisees and has fantastic opportunities for local entrepreneurs who want to run their own business and join Apache Pizza as Ireland’s most recognisable and popular pizza chain.