Two front-line managers from Mid-Ulster based manufacturing companies have joined other leading NI manufacturing companies, completing a major programme run by the Centre for Competitiveness (CforC) and the William J. Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen’s University Belfast.

The representatives to complete the programme were Michael Connolly from the Dungannon based manufacturer, Precision Switchgear and Controls Ltd and Eugene Hamiliton from Genesis Bakery in Magherafelt.

They were part of the third cohort of team members from companies to undertake the programme, which launched last year. They were accompanied by managers from companies including Ryobi Aluminium Casting (UK) Ltd, Brett Martin, Thompson Aero Seating and Moore Concrete Products Ltd.

The Advanced Manufacturing Leadership Programme aims to boost productivity in Northern Ireland’s Manufacturing sector and is designed to support the Department for the Economy’s ambitious 10X Economy Strategy.

Oictured from left: Senior Executive of Manufacturing Systems at the Centre for Competitiveness, William Ussher, Genesis Bakery representative who completed the programme Eugine Hamiliton, Precision Switchware and Controls Ltd representative who completed the programme Michael Connolly

The programme is sponsored by the DfE with support from the QUB Bright Minds initiative. The graduation for these managers took place on Tuesday, May 23, at Riddel Hall at Queen’s University Belfast.

Over a four-month period, the students learnt how to improve their personal management capabilities; lead their team with confidence; and implement practical tools and techniques for effective manufacturing operations. Front line management personnel from Operations, Engineering, and Quality, leave the course more knowledgeable of the current/future trends in Manufacturing, the importance of digitalization and data analytics to drive efficiencies, and the principles of Net Zero that will govern modern supply chain processes.

William Ussher, Senior Executive - Manufacturing Systems at the Centre for Competitiveness, said: “We are thrilled to see the continuing success of this programme and it is fantastic to be able to offer this training to even more managers in NI manufacturing companies.

"Our aim is to equip frontline managers across NI’s manufacturing sector with a range of skills to lead in the current manufacturing environment and prepare them to be the drivers of cost and value in their field. Congratulations to all those who completed the programme.”