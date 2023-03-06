Melanie Dawson from Origin 7 Ltd, near Coagh, was crowned winner for Best in Professional Services for Small Business at the 2023 Women in Business Awards in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday.

The accolade is awarded to a businesswoman who consistently exceeds the requirements of internal and external customers by consistently meeting or exceeding challenging objectives.

Tracey McNally, managing director of Ecohog Ltd, Carrickmore, Omagh, was presented with the award for Best Small Business, sponsored by Danske Bank. Recognised for her team-focused business strategy which brings empowerment and collaboration to the forefront, Tracey was credited for her ability to think beyond limiting beliefs in order to grow her female workforce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s Awards, now in their 11th year, brought together female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from all sectors to recognise, reward and celebrate the very best of local talent at the only ceremony of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Jeanin Cunningham and Melanie Dawson Origin 7 Ltd, Coagh.

Sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business for the fifth consecutive year, the Awards received a record 201 submissions and honoured eighteen inspiring women and one outstanding business organisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The highly acclaimed Business Woman of the Year 2023 award, also sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business, was presented to Jackie Henry, Managing Partner of People and Purpose at Deloitte UK.

Under her leadership, Jackie has grown the company from 80 people to 1,300 and in 2017 was honoured with an MBE for services to the economy, including setting up the Belfast Delivery Centre and the creation of Deloitte’s BrightStart Degree and Graduate academy programmes.

Advertisement

Advertisement