Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Two Tyrone Centra stores recognised with shortlistings at Retail Industry Awards

Conway’s Centra Dunman in Cookstown and Patterson’s Centra M1 in Dungannon are set to battle for Forecourt Retailer of the Year (up to 3,000 sq ft) at the 2023 Retail Industry Awards, while Centra Dunman is also up for Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST

Widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups.

In addition, both the SuperValu and Centra brands have been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while SuperValu NI is a finalist in the Drinks Retailer of the Year multiples category. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands, has also achieved finalist status in both the Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year and Chilled Retailer of the Year multiple categories.

Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI said the stores provide a much-valued service for their customers and the teams work hard to serve their local communities.