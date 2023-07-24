Two Tyrone Centra stores recognised with shortlistings at Retail Industry Awards

Widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups.
In addition, both the SuperValu and Centra brands have been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category while SuperValu NI is a finalist in the Drinks Retailer of the Year multiples category. Musgrave NI, which owns the brands, has also achieved finalist status in both the Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year and Chilled Retailer of the Year multiple categories.
Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI said the stores provide a much-valued service for their customers and the teams work hard to serve their local communities.