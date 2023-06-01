Orla Donnelly, an apprentice at leading airport ground support equipment manufacturer Mallaghan in Co Tyrone, has been named Apprentice of the Year at the distinguished Made in Northern Ireland Awards.

Hosted by Insider Media, the awards are designed to celebrate manufacturing and engineering companies across Northern Ireland that are committed to excellence and quality.

Speaking of her success, the Coalisland woman said: “I have always had a keen interest in pursuing a career as an engineer and feel very lucky to have been given the opportunity to undertake an apprenticeship at Mallaghan.

“As a female working in a male dominated industry, I have never felt that my work was any less valuable than anyone else’s and throughout my time at the company I have been given the guidance and support I needed to really excel, something which I am very grateful for.

“I am honoured to have received the award for Apprentice of the Year and hope that this achievement will help encourage other young women who may be considering an apprenticeship to go for it!”

Judges were particularly impressed by Orla’s exceptional understanding of design and manufacturing processes and her dedication to completing projects ahead of schedule to an extremely high standard, noting her as this year’s stand-out apprentice.

Mallaghan currently employs 25 apprentices at its Dungannon-based headquarters and has unveiled plans to create 30 new positions in response to sustained customer demand across its expansive product range.

