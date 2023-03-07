Dungannon-based Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland won the Innovation in Sustainability category at the Business Eye Sustainability Awards for its K3 ® r100 self-separating packaging solution.

GPUK was also highly commended as Sustainable Manufacturing Business of the Year, and for Sustainability Team of the Year.

“We are delighted to have won the Innovation in Sustainability category at the Business Eye Sustainability Awards,“ said GPUK General Manager Paul Millar. “Greiner Packaging’s K3 ® cardboard-plastic innovation is celebrating its 40th birthday this year and was first produced at our Dungannon factory in 2007. It is already one of the most sustainable packaging solutions on the market, with a significantly smaller carbon footprint than other alternative packaging solutions, but our latest innovation – K3 ® r100 – takes it to a whole new level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“K3 ® r100 is a product innovation that has made the impossible possible – separating cardboard wraps and plastic packaging from one another during the waste disposal process without the need for human intervention. Unlike all previous K3 ® packaging solutions, an outstanding level of recyclability can be achieved without having to rely on end consumers to separate the items correctly.”

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland celebrated success at the Business Eye Sustainability Awards. Pic: Kelvin Boyes

“Sustainability is central to everything we do at Dungannon, so to be highly commended as a Sustainable Manufacturing Business and for our hard-working team to be recognised in the Sustainability Team of the Year category are important accolades,” explained GPUK Sustainability and Innovation Manager Rachel Sheldon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Last December, we were the first packaging manufacturer in Northern Ireland to gain the Sustainably Sourced Plastics (SSP) Certification, and the first Greiner Packaging factory in the world to be awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC ® ) Chain of Custody certification. These two certifications came only three months after the European Food Standards Agency approved the process we use to recycle post‐consumer PET into food contact materials.”

“While it is great to see our sustainability team celebrated, we value every individual in our 310+ workforce – from the many younger employees on our apprentice schemes to the 33 colleagues with over 25 years’ experience,” added GPUK People & Culture Leader Kyla McCracken. “Alongside our award-winning Greiner Gold Apprentice scheme, we have just launched our new Greiner Process Apprenticeship, and are proud that for the second time,

we have been awarded Gold accreditation from Investors in People.”

Advertisement