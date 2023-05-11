Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Tyrone beef farmer Steven Thompson wins M&S farming award

Dungannon beef farmer, Steven Thompson, has been announced as the regional winner of this year's Farming Innovation Award in the M&S Select Farm Awards.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th May 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:28 BST

As the Farming Innovation Award winner in Ireland, Steven was invited to receive his award during the M&S Select Farm Awards ceremony on the M&S stand at this year's Balmoral Show. The judges commended Steven for his utilisation of technology to monitor his calf rearing and wagyu beef finishing enterprises.

"I use AgriWebb software to regularly record growth rates, which allows me to monitor livestock to ensure the animals are performing as well as they should be and manage them appropriately if they are not," explains Steven. "I also use it to assist me with my grassland management to, again, ensure that I am getting the performance that I would expect to be getting, and I am not overusing fertiliser."

The adoption of technology has helped Thompson Farms streamline its 160-head calf rearing unit and wagyu beef finishing enterprise, both of which are on contract with M&S supplier ABP Linden Foods. "Sharing the live information I gather with ABP Linden Foods

Most Popular
Steven Thompson pictured receiving is award from M&S Agriculture Manager, Peter Kennedy.Steven Thompson pictured receiving is award from M&S Agriculture Manager, Peter Kennedy.
Steven Thompson pictured receiving is award from M&S Agriculture Manager, Peter Kennedy.

helps them plan, as they know when cattle are likely to be ready for them," adds Steven.

Keith Williamson, of ABP Linden Foods, comments: "Steven's proactive use of technology really helps him get the best out of his livestock and his land. The transparency he provides using it is second to none. It really helps organise our working relationship with Thompson Farms, which ultimately ensures his high-quality produce makes it to M&S shelves in an effective and timely manner."

Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture and Fisheries at M&S, said: "Every day, our Select Farmers and suppliers go to extraordinary lengths to deliver great quality M&S food, whilst demonstrating best-in-class innovation, animal welfare, sustainability and biodiversity.

"Steven is a great example of a Select Farmer whose commitment to innovation is delivering wins not just for himself, but those who work with his business. His dedication and commitment to choosing an innovative system should be greatly admired."

As regional winner of the Farming Innovation Award, Steven was presented with a certificate and M&S hamper on the M&S stand during this year's Balmoral Show.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/walk-for-diabetes-returns-to-du...
Related topics:M&SIreland