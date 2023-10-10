Three businesses and three individuals from Co Tyrone have been recognised at the 2023 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards in partnership with the Corner Bakery.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellamianta in Dungannon, owned by Linda Stinson, picked up two awards for Best Use of Instagram and Best Use of Social Media Hair / Beauty; Keylite in Cookstown won Best Use of Social Media in Service/B2B and Niamh McLaughlin from Cookstown was named Social Media Freelancer of the Year.

Rice’s Ice Cream in Coalisland picked up the runner-up award for Best Use of TikTok (Business), local model Kate Grant was named runner-up in the Best TikTok Content Creator category and make-up artist Olivia McVeigh won runner-up in the Hair/Beauty Influencer of the Year category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NI Social Media Awards celebrate the best in social media marketing and the businesses, organisations and individuals who are creating inspiring content and using social media positively. The winners were announced at the social event of the year in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at the weekend and were attended by over 500 representatives from a host of industries including retail, hospitality, tourism, government, health and fitness.

Best Use of Social Media in Service - winner - Keylite, Cookstown. Credit: Presseye

Co-Founder of the NI Social Media Awards, Niamh Taylor said: “We received over 400 entries and the feedback from judges has been incredible – the work in social media and digital marketing that is being carried out by businesses, organisations and individuals across Northern Ireland is incredible.

“What stood out to our independent panel of judges is the collaboration, community and connection that is at the heart of so much of the activity. As a digital marketer, I am proud to see so many people using social media for good – to help others, raise awareness, grow businesses and create jobs.”