Tyrone businesses bring home the prizes at NI Social Media Awards
Bellamianta in Dungannon, owned by Linda Stinson, picked up two awards for Best Use of Instagram and Best Use of Social Media Hair / Beauty; Keylite in Cookstown won Best Use of Social Media in Service/B2B and Niamh McLaughlin from Cookstown was named Social Media Freelancer of the Year.
Rice’s Ice Cream in Coalisland picked up the runner-up award for Best Use of TikTok (Business), local model Kate Grant was named runner-up in the Best TikTok Content Creator category and make-up artist Olivia McVeigh won runner-up in the Hair/Beauty Influencer of the Year category.
The NI Social Media Awards celebrate the best in social media marketing and the businesses, organisations and individuals who are creating inspiring content and using social media positively. The winners were announced at the social event of the year in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at the weekend and were attended by over 500 representatives from a host of industries including retail, hospitality, tourism, government, health and fitness.
Co-Founder of the NI Social Media Awards, Niamh Taylor said: “We received over 400 entries and the feedback from judges has been incredible – the work in social media and digital marketing that is being carried out by businesses, organisations and individuals across Northern Ireland is incredible.
“What stood out to our independent panel of judges is the collaboration, community and connection that is at the heart of so much of the activity. As a digital marketer, I am proud to see so many people using social media for good – to help others, raise awareness, grow businesses and create jobs.”
Martin Booth, Managing Director of Corner Bakery said: “As the owner of a bakery that is over 70 years old, I have seen first-hand the power of social media and digital marketing. The winners of this year’s NI Social Media Awards have demonstrated the hard work and commitment local businesses, organisations and individuals are putting into their social media platforms and the content that is being created is engaging audiences across the platforms whilst achieving remarkable results”.