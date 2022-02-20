Tyrone company supports Middle East firm's vision to recycle products

Kiverco, a leader in engineering and manufacturing, was selected by Dulsco, an integrated solutions provider and the Official Waste Management Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, to design, manufacture, install and commission a complete turnkey solution to help divert waste from landfill.
The state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility in Dubai, located at Ras Al Khor, is a recycling processing plant with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes per year and forms a key component of the company’s comprehensive environmental solutions offering.
This project, showcasing Kiverco’s engineering and manufacturing credentials to the world, has helped the company - a leader in the design, build and installation of recycling solutions globally -grow their overseas business by more than 600 per cent in the past year alone.
Gordon Lyons, Minister for Economy, Northern Ireland commented “I am delighted to be here in the UAE and have the opportunity to see first-hand Kiverco’s recycling solutions hard at work at Dulsco’s plant.
"Kiverco were first introduced to Dulsco in 2018 by Invest NI and it’s great to see Invest NI support making such a positive impact on a business’ global growth. This project is testament to Kiverco’s commitment to continue to grow in this important region and highlights Northern Ireland’s world-class expertise in the sector.”