Tyrone company supports Middle East firm's vision to recycle products

Kiverco, a leader in engineering and manufacturing, was selected by Dulsco, an integrated solutions provider and the Official Waste Management Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, to design, manufacture, install and commission a complete turnkey solution to help divert waste from landfill.

The state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility in Dubai, located at Ras Al Khor, is a recycling processing plant with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes per year and forms a key component of the company’s comprehensive environmental solutions offering.

This project, showcasing Kiverco’s engineering and manufacturing credentials to the world, has helped the company - a leader in the design, build and installation of recycling solutions globally -grow their overseas business by more than 600 per cent in the past year alone.

Kiverco’s Global Sales Manager, Con Gallagher and Export Sales Manager, Gabriel O’Keefe were delighted to join their customer Dulsco to greet Mr. Gordon Lyons MLA, Department for the Economy NI and his ministerial party to announce Dulsco’s latest waste recovery plant, located at Ras Al Khor.

Gordon Lyons, Minister for Economy, Northern Ireland commented “I am delighted to be here in the UAE and have the opportunity to see first-hand Kiverco’s recycling solutions hard at work at Dulsco’s plant.