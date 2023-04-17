Vehicle conversion specialist TBC Conversions (TBC) has announced ambitious plans to grow its production workforce by a third to support company growth.

Headquartered in Dungannon, TBC is recruiting for a number of roles including Welders/Fabricators, Fit-Out Operators, Auto Electricians, Finish Operators and Apprentices.

This will be bolstered by a Recruitment Open Night, taking place on April 25, that will give interested applicants the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art factory and talk to current employees about their career with TBC.

As a market-leading conversion company, TBC is at the forefront of innovation in vehicle conversions and has close partnerships with world-class manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Citroen, Vauxhall, and Fiat.

Some of the staff at vehicle conversions specialists TBC Conversions.

Ahead of the recruitment event, Donavon McKillen, Commercial Director at TBC, commented: “This is an exciting time at TBC as we plan to further grow our presence across the UK and Ireland.

“With a reputation for innovation and excellence, we want to build another generation of trusted and skilled professionals in the vehicle conversion sector.

“Providing our customers with bespoke conversions and adaptions that not only meet, but exceed, their expectations is what drives our business forward, and we are keen to find talented individuals that will help in achieving that goal.”

“We would invite anyone that is interested in finding out more about a career with TBC to attend our Recruitment Open Night .”

Part of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned motor retailer, TBC was named as the highly commended Manufacturer of the Year at the prestigious Business Eye Awards in association with AIB.