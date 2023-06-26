Cookstown-based McAleer & Rushe, the leading UK Design & Build contractor, is set for a record year having secured new contracts worth £440 million in the first half of 2023 in Greater London, the Midlands, and Scotland.

The new projects, which build on McAleer & Rushe’s strong credentials and expansion within the residential and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sectors, see the company working with existing and new clients and investors including Greystar, Goodstone Living and Braeburn Estates.

The strong pipeline of work reflects the company’s continued growth of recent years and it is on track to achieve a turnover of £425 million in 2023.

Among the new projects are two significant residential schemes in Central London delivering 366 homes, a 338-unit build-to-rent project in Edinburgh and three PBSA schemes in London and Nottingham providing 1,400 beds.

McAleer & Rushe constructing 554 BTR homes in Smugglers Way, Wandsworth, London. Credit: McAleer & Rushe

A key aspect of the business’s long term strategy is its commitment to driving its Net Zero Carbon Pathway across its operations, which has seen the appointment of a new Head of Sustainability, Charlene Millen and investments in new technology critical to its Science Based targets approach.

Welcoming the new contracts, Martin Magee, Managing Director of McAleer & Rushe said: “This is a very exciting time for our business with strong growth, particularly across the residential market and which complements our longstanding footprint within the student accommodation, office and hotel sectors.

“Our on-going projects see us operating in key cities throughout the UK, particularly in and around London with more than 10 live projects in the city. Our strong financial position and sustained growth over recent years reflects our reputation as a reliable and competitive construction partner that delivers excellence on each and every project we undertake for a broad range of clients and funders.

“Specific areas of growth include an ever-increasing portfolio of residential developments, the latest additions being two significant schemes in London, worth a combined £228 million, and which will deliver new homes in both the prime residential for sale and affordable markets.