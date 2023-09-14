Tyrone firms wins Britain’s Best Burger for M&S Collection British Wagyu

Register
ABP Linden Foods has won Britain’s Best Burger for its Marks & Spencer Collection, British Wagyu Burgers with Salt & Cracked Black Pepper at the 2023 Meat Management Awards.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
The burgers are made by ABP Linden’s master butchers using hand selected Wagyu beef. They are sold in M&S stores and the Ocado online platform. The award was presented in the Hilton Birmingham Metropole recently at a black-tie ceremony and dinner to highlight the creativity, innovation and excellence of the UK’s meat industry.

ABP Linden Foods in Dungannon is one of Northern Ireland’s leading processors of meats, especially beef. The business is part of ABP Food Group. It has a strong track record of working with producers to develop products derived from specific breeds the most recent of which is Wagyu Beef, as well as organic & salt dry aged beef.

Pictured receiving the award for Britain’s Best Burger at the 2023 Meat Management Awards are from left Matt Dawson M&S Lead Product Developer; Diane Christie Head of Innovation ABP Linden Foods; Daniel Murphy M&S Business Unit Controller ABP Linden Foods; Caoimhe Mallon Technical Manager ABP Linden Foods with the MC for evening, Mark Watson. Credit: ContributedPictured receiving the award for Britain’s Best Burger at the 2023 Meat Management Awards are from left Matt Dawson M&S Lead Product Developer; Diane Christie Head of Innovation ABP Linden Foods; Daniel Murphy M&S Business Unit Controller ABP Linden Foods; Caoimhe Mallon Technical Manager ABP Linden Foods with the MC for evening, Mark Watson. Credit: Contributed
“ABP Linden Foods in collaboration with M&S set out to push the boundary of beef that was available in retail shelves. The aim was to develop something new & different that other retailers weren't doing at the time. The result is our Wagyu beef, an exquisitely marbled lean cut with the characteristic fine white layers of fat that run through to intensify flavour,” explained Diane Christie, Head of Innovation at ABP Linden Foods.

The farms that supply Waygu to ABP Linden are all situated in Northern Ireland where fertile grass pastures enable the cattle to be reared in a natural, stress-free environment. A strict rearing protocol on the farms means the beef is produced in a sustainable way. A carbon reduction programme is in place with regenerative practices to take care of the land.

