Tyrone restaurateur cooks up a storm with launch of successful Cookstown eatery

Passionate restaurateur, Rachel Molloy from Donaghmore, fulfilled a lifelong dream by launching her successful local eatery, No.47, in Cookstown thanks to help from the Go For It programme in association with Mid Ulster District Council.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme.

Having completed a degree in counselling, Rachel decided to change the direction of her career and follow her first love of food and hospitality with the launch of her café / restaurant in the heart of the Mid Ulster town.

Rachel explains: “When I launched No.47, it was a real dream come true as I had always wanted to open my own place, and when the opportunity presented itself, I just couldn’t say no. I’ve had a vision for this business for years and being my own boss means I can follow that vision and make it a reality.”

Pictured, from left, is Rachel Molloy, Owner of No.47 and Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry. Pic: Philip McGowan

Rachel launched No.47 after taking part in the Go For It programme through Mid Ulster District Council.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and support to develop a business plan that helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial businesses.

Rachel continues: “I found the Go For It programme really beneficial as it gave me lots of practical advice and support for each stage of setting up the business. My business advisor helped me with the creation of a business plan which for me is invaluable, and something I continue to look back on and use today.

“Not only did the business plan help me secure a loan from the bank, but it also helped me understand the nuances of running a business and think about things I never would have considered such as VAT, PAYE and HMRC. The business plan is something I can really rely upon and use as part of my tool-kit for developing the business.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, commented: “Rachel is a fantastic example of how one business idea, combined with passion and great support, can result in the creation of a highly successful business. Mid Ulster is home to the largest business base outside of Belfast, with 98% of our businesses being micro or small. We are proud of our strong entrepreneurial culture – which Rachel personifies perfectly. I wish her and her thriving business every success in the future.

“I would encourage anyone with a business opportunity to reach out to the Go For It programme and seek the support on offer, as our entrepreneurs are key to driving local economic growth.”

Shauna Rooney, business advisor at Cookstown Enterprise Centre said: “I’m delighted to see Rachel turn her lifelong passion into a successful business following the support and guidance we provided.

