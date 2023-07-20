Tyrone students discover career opportunities within engineering sector

Leading ground support equipment Tyrone-based manufacturer Mallaghan recently welcomed Year 11 Students from Drumglass High School to its Dungannon headquarters to learn more about the numerous opportunities available within the sector.

Year 11 students from Drumglass High School are welcomed during their visit to Mallaghan headquarters. Credit: Mallaghan

The visit began with a presentation which highlighted the exciting career paths and apprenticeship opportunities available within the company. Students also took part in a tour of the factory, gaining insight into Mallaghan’s industry leading design, engineering, and manufacturing processes.

Fiona Morgan, Head of People and Engagement at Mallaghan said: “Engaging with our local community is something which is a top priority at Mallaghan, and we were very pleased to welcome students from Drumglass High School.

“We recognise the importance of inspiring the next generation of engineers and skilled professionals by providing opportunities for young people to gain a greater understanding of what a career within the aviation sector looks like. We hope that these students enjoyed their time with us, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Drumglass High School long into the future.”

Headquartered in Dungannon, Mallaghan is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment.

As a local business, the company aims to make a positive impact on the community and contribute to the growth of the industry.

Elita Frid at Mid Ulster (Manufacturing Engineering Growth & Advancement (MEGA) added: “One of the highlights of the visit was the opportunity for students to engage with Northern Ireland Apprentice of the Year Orla Donnelly, who shared her inspiring journey and emphasised the value of apprenticeships and hands-on learning."