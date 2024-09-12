UK’s leading rapid EV charging network opens new site in Carrickfergus

InstaVolt the UK’s largest public electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging network, has installed one new charging point in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland.

The rapid charging station is located at McDonalds on Rodgers Quay, Carrickfergus. EV drivers can now stop and pop to the shops all while charging. This latest addition brings further rapid chargers to the area.

Delvin Lane, the CEO of InstaVolt said: “We’re delighted to bring more of our award-winning rapid chargers to the area, with class-leading reliability InstaVolt is on hand to offer a fast charge that will get drivers back on the road in no time.

“EV drivers can be confident that when they arrive at the site they’ll find an easy to use charger with payment by contactless debit or credit card, as well as being able to enjoy the on-site driver amenities.”

He added: “With an extensive, fully nationwide network, EV drivers are never far away from an InstaVolt rapid charger. When embarking on a long journey, just a little bit of route planning in advance using search engines or InstaVolt’s own App, makes life easier.

There are now more than 1,110,000 fully electric cars on Britain’s roads and with new models coming onto the market, consumers have never had a bigger or more affordable choice of vehicle.

With plans to install 10,000 rapid chargers by 2030, InstaVolt currently has more than 1,560 chargers across the country and is installing at a faster rate than any other charge point operator.

Voted as one of Britain’s top rapid charging networks, InstaVolt’s chargers are easy to use and take contactless payment: there’s no need to sign up and no subscription required.

Drivers can visit the website, or sign up to the optional InstaVolt App, where they can find their nearest charging station, search for real-time availability across its sites, and pay for their charge – all in one place.